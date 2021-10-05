Eddie Yue, the CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The white paper comes as the HKMA plays catch up with other central banks globally that are considering digital currencies. Photo: Winson Wong Eddie Yue, the CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The white paper comes as the HKMA plays catch up with other central banks globally that are considering digital currencies. Photo: Winson Wong
Eddie Yue, the CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The white paper comes as the HKMA plays catch up with other central banks globally that are considering digital currencies. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Monetary Authority takes first steps on digital currency, seeks comments on ‘e-HKD’

  • White paper is ‘the first step of our technical exploration for the e-HKD’, says HKMA CEO
  • Consultation is part of a technology study under project e-HKD, which was announced in June during the launch of Fintech 2025

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:30am, 5 Oct, 2021

