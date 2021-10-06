Fantasia Holdings Group chairman Pan Jun photographed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central in 2016. Photo: Nora Tam Fantasia Holdings Group chairman Pan Jun photographed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central in 2016. Photo: Nora Tam
Fantasia Holdings Group chairman Pan Jun photographed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central in 2016. Photo: Nora Tam
Fantasia downgraded to default status by rating agencies as Chinese property sector crisis worsens

  • Missed debt payment by Fantasia this week adds to China property sector concerns spawned by Evergrande’s liquidity crisis
  • S&P, Fitch and Moody’s all cut Fantasia to default or near default status

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:30pm, 6 Oct, 2021

