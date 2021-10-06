Fantasia Holdings Group chairman Pan Jun photographed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central in 2016. Photo: Nora Tam
Fantasia downgraded to default status by rating agencies as Chinese property sector crisis worsens
- Missed debt payment by Fantasia this week adds to China property sector concerns spawned by Evergrande’s liquidity crisis
- S&P, Fitch and Moody’s all cut Fantasia to default or near default status
