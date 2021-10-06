Two IFC in Hong Kong’s Central business district. The city’s current listing regime already allows for trading in dual Hong Kong dollar-denominated and yuan-denominated stocks, but such stocks are not actively traded. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam sets Hong Kong up to enhance role as link between China and international financial markets in policy address
- The government’s plans will further consolidate Hong Kong’s unique role in connecting international investors and mainland markets, SFC chief says
- City’s financial regulators set up working group to study the feasibility of promoting the trading of yuan-denominated securities in Hong Kong
