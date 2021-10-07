Hong Kong might be the largest offshore yuan market, but its total yuan deposit is not big enough for even one week’s turnover at the city’s stock exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s reboot of trading in yuan shares timely, even if it only attracts mainland Chinese investors, analysts say
- The yuan’s illiquidity will not be attractive for international investors or local companies looking to go public, even if it does not present a hurdle for mainland investors, Morton Securities’ chairman says
- Allowing southbound trading in yuan-denominated shares under the Stock Connects could help the city reboot such trading activity, analyst says
Topic | HKEX
Hong Kong might be the largest offshore yuan market, but its total yuan deposit is not big enough for even one week’s turnover at the city’s stock exchange. Photo: Bloomberg