Among users polled for the survey, Hongkongers used mobile banking the most, with 82 per cent using such services frequently, compared with 71 per cent in Taiwan and 64 per cent in Macau. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Use of mobile banking, digital services rose during Covid-19 pandemic, Visa survey finds
- Every four in 10 consumers in the city had increased their use of mobile banking services in July compared with pre-coronavirus days, survey shows
- Monetary authority data also points to increase in use of digital services, with registrations for Faster Payment System crossing 9 million
Topic | Banking & finance
Among users polled for the survey, Hongkongers used mobile banking the most, with 82 per cent using such services frequently, compared with 71 per cent in Taiwan and 64 per cent in Macau. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto