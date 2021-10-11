Hong Kong’s Central business district. The local bourse operator and the Guangzhou exchange signed an agreement in August to explore the development of carbon emissions futures products. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong ‘naturally’ suited to developing carbon trading products, can leverage Guangzhou exchange link, experts say
- With proximity to China and access to global investors, city the top choice for a voluntary carbon trading platform regionally and globally, Hong Kong Green Finance Association executive says
- Scale of trading in voluntary carbon offsets currently around US$320 million, CME says
