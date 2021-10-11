Zhang Peng, Modern Land (China)’s president, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in this file photo from 2016. Photo: Edmond So
Evergrande crisis: developer Modern Land (China) seeks debt extension, to repay US$87.5 million early
- Beijing-based developer seeks an extension on US$250 million bond to avoid ‘any potential payment default’
- Debt extension request comes as concerns continue to swirl about a potential Evergrande default and the Chinese property sector
Topic | Banking & finance
Zhang Peng, Modern Land (China)’s president, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong in this file photo from 2016. Photo: Edmond So