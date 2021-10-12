It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua
It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Banking & Finance

Wealth Management Connect scheme set to enhance Macau’s financial services as 10 banks prepare to serve mainland Chinese investors

  • Ten lenders in Macau intend to sell investment products to mainlanders for the first time under the new cross-border link
  • The scheme will bring new development opportunities to Macau’s financial industry, says senior Deloitte executive

Topic |   Wealth management
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua
It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE