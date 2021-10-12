It is the first time the former Portuguese colony has been part of a cross-border trading scheme with mainland China. Photo: Xinhua
Wealth Management Connect scheme set to enhance Macau’s financial services as 10 banks prepare to serve mainland Chinese investors
- Ten lenders in Macau intend to sell investment products to mainlanders for the first time under the new cross-border link
- The scheme will bring new development opportunities to Macau’s financial industry, says senior Deloitte executive
Topic | Wealth management
