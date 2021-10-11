A view of Standard Chartered Bank’s and HSBC’s (right) main buildings in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC boss Noel Quinn: Complex geopolitical landscape a ‘fact of life’ for global banks
- Clients still want to be international, underscoring the need for lenders who bridge East and West, says bank’s CEO
- HSBC has an ‘obligation to comply’ with sanctions, Quinn says
Topic | Banking & finance
A view of Standard Chartered Bank’s and HSBC’s (right) main buildings in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam