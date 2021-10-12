Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor (R), Chief Executive of Hong Kong, and Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of the HKEX, strike the gong marking the launch of the bond on Tuesday. Photo: HKEX
Global investors hungry for Shenzhen’s US$775 million dim sum bond, the first mainland Chinese local government debt issued in Hong Kong
- The 5 billion yuan offshore yuan-denominated bond is oversubscribed by 2.5 times, drawing orders from global governments, insurers and pension funds
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said it would boost the city’s role as an offshore yuan trading centre
Topic | Bonds
