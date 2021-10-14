The Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Federal Reserve officials expected taper to start next month with the process concluding in mid-2022, minutes show
- Fed officials last month left interest rates near zero but signalled they were close to beginning to scale back their US$120 billion in monthly asset purchases
- The taper process could commence in either mid-November or mid-December, FOMC minutes from last month showed
Topic | Central banks
The Federal Reserve building in Washington. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS