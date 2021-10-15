The Estonian capital of Tallinn at night, viewed from castle hill. Photo: Handout
Estonia joins global regulators in tightening the noose on digital tokens, weighing firmer oversight of cryptocurrency trading
- The government of the Baltic nation is weighing firmer oversight of what’s become a popular European centre for digital coin trading
- Estonia’s Financial Intelligence Unit, affiliated to the Finance Ministry, has the right to grant and revoke cryptocurrency licenses, to fight money laundering
