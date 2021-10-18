Hong Kong and China have a high percentage of women investing in stock markets. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Women from Philippines, Hong Kong and China account for higher than global average when it comes to investing in stock markets
- Hong Kong ranked eighth in terms of percentage of women stock investors in a survey of 123 markets by online platform BrokerChooser
- The Philippines took first place, where 44 per cent of investors are women, while Bangladesh came in last with only 12 per cent
Topic | The Philippines
