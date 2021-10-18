Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the HKMA, said the Exchange Fund has a diversified portfolio. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund reports US$1.7 billion third-quarter loss as Beijing’s big tech crackdown batters stock market
- The war chest used to defend the Hong Kong dollar notched up its worst loss since early 2020 as the Hang Seng Index crashed by about 15 per cent
- Its performance remains solid on a nine-month basis, however, with cumulative gains of HK$126.5 billion, up 40 per cent from a year earlier
Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the HKMA, said the Exchange Fund has a diversified portfolio. Photo: Winson Wong