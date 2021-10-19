Pedestrians crossing a road in Wan Chai on October 5, 2021. Photo: AFP Pedestrians crossing a road in Wan Chai on October 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Bowtie raises US$22.6 million from Mitsui-led investors, tapping Japanese firm’s financial muscles and strategic advice for growth

  • Mitsui & Co is the largest shareholder of IHH Healthcare Berhad, which runs 80 hospitals in 10 markets including Gleneagles Hospital in Hong Kong
  • The Japanese investor will appoint a person to join the board of Bowtie to help it to develop health care and insurance policies

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:48am, 19 Oct, 2021

