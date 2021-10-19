Hong Kong banks reported strong response from customers for investment products as the Wealth Management Connect made its debut on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Wealth Management Connect makes positive start as customers rush to open accounts, invest on both sides of the border
- Banks receive upbeat response from customers in Hong Kong and the mainland on the first day of trading of the new connect scheme
- Bank of China (HK) has assigned 3,500 staff to focus on the connect scheme, while HSBC plans to dedicate a staff of 5,000
Topic | Banking & finance
