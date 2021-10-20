Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
MPF: Hong Kong’s pension regulator mulls allowing members to invest in sovereign bonds
- Hong Kong’s pension regulator is considering changing investment rules that could allow the 4.5 million MPF members to invest in sovereign bonds
- The regulator last November allowed MPF fund managers to invest in onshore stocks of Chinese companies
Topic | Banking & finance
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Pension Fund scheme covers 4.5 million employees in the city. Photo: Bloomberg