Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong
Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

China attracts global demand in US$4.9 billion bond offerings as investors prepare for wider access, index inclusion

  • China completed a US$4 billion global bond offering on Tuesday with overwhelming demand
  • The government also auctioned 6 billion yuan of bonds in Hong Kong as sovereign debt enters FTSE WGBI index family from next month

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:42pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong
Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE