Pedestrians cross a road in Central, Hong Kong. China on Wednesday auctioned 6 billion yuan of sovereign bonds in the city to help deepen the local debt market. Photo: Winson Wong
China attracts global demand in US$4.9 billion bond offerings as investors prepare for wider access, index inclusion
- China completed a US$4 billion global bond offering on Tuesday with overwhelming demand
- The government also auctioned 6 billion yuan of bonds in Hong Kong as sovereign debt enters FTSE WGBI index family from next month
