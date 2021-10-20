The Hong Kong government plans to issue green bonds in different currencies and tenors as it looks to make the city a sustainable finance hub. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong government keen on public to take part in US$22.5 billion green bond issuance programme
- Hong Kong government plans to issue HK$175.5 billion (US$22.5 billion) worth of green bonds in a bid to make city a hub for sustainable finance, says Paul Chan
- Some of the bond issuances will be open to the general public to allow them ‘to reap the benefits’ of sustainable development
Topic | Green bonds
