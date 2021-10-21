A monitor shows trading prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong. Leading financial institutions are bullish on digital currencies. Photo: EPA-EFE
US fund sees bitcoin as ‘one of the most profitable assets,’ alternative to US$150 trillion of sub-zero yielding cash and bonds
- Capital Group joins leading financial firms such as Bank of America and Fidelity in embracing cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin is an alternative to cash and bonds that are affected by inflation and near-zero rate policy globally, money manager says
