Zhang Peng, Modern Land’s president, in a file photo from a 2016 interview. Photo: Edmond So Zhang Peng, Modern Land’s president, in a file photo from a 2016 interview. Photo: Edmond So
Zhang Peng, Modern Land’s president, in a file photo from a 2016 interview. Photo: Edmond So
Business /  Banking & Finance

Evergrande crisis: developer Modern Land (China) cancels US$250 million bond repayment plan on liquidity issues

  • Modern Land had intended to repay a portion of its US$250 million bond due October 25, extend the deadline on the balance by three months
  • The decision puts further stress on the China property market amid concerns about default risks at Evergrande, other developers

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 11:24am, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Peng, Modern Land’s president, in a file photo from a 2016 interview. Photo: Edmond So Zhang Peng, Modern Land’s president, in a file photo from a 2016 interview. Photo: Edmond So
Zhang Peng, Modern Land’s president, in a file photo from a 2016 interview. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE