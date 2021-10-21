Smoke and steam billow from the coal-fired power plant in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia. The new BIS green bond fund hopes to help drive change in developing Asia. Photo: Reuters Smoke and steam billow from the coal-fired power plant in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia. The new BIS green bond fund hopes to help drive change in developing Asia. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: BIS to create Asia-focused green bond fund for central banks

  • Green bond fund will be the third in two years created by Basel, Switzerland-based BIS, provider of financials services to central banks
  • Newest dollar-denominated fund will include green bonds offered by commercial banks for the first time

Chad Bray
Updated: 4:01pm, 21 Oct, 2021

