Smoke and steam billow from the coal-fired power plant in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia. The new BIS green bond fund hopes to help drive change in developing Asia. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: BIS to create Asia-focused green bond fund for central banks
- Green bond fund will be the third in two years created by Basel, Switzerland-based BIS, provider of financials services to central banks
- Newest dollar-denominated fund will include green bonds offered by commercial banks for the first time
