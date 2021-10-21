The move will allow financial firms and tech companies to develop cross-border fintech products faster and at lower cost. Photo: Getty Images/Stockphoto The move will allow financial firms and tech companies to develop cross-border fintech products faster and at lower cost. Photo: Getty Images/Stockphoto
Hong Kong, mainland China agree to one-stop sandbox platform allowing Greater Bay Area start-ups to develop cross-border fintech tools

  • The move will give start-ups the chance to test their products in a controlled environment before they are allowed to take them to the mass market
  • It will help promote cross-border investment and will encourage more capital flows within the bay area, a Hong Kong lawmaker says

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:52pm, 21 Oct, 2021

