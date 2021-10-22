Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: EPA-EFE
Evergrande dodges a default after paying US$83.5 million offshore bond coupon before 30-day grace period runs out
- Evergrande wired the payment due on its 8.25 per cent, US$2.03 billion bond maturing in March 2022 to Citibank on Thursday, according to separate reports
- Evergrande missed the payment on its offshore debt on September 23 and was given 30 days grace until this weekend before being declared in default
Topic | Banking & finance
