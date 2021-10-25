The HSBC and Standard Chartered buildings are illuminated in Hong Kong. HSBC kicks of the third-quarter earnings season on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg The HSBC and Standard Chartered buildings are illuminated in Hong Kong. HSBC kicks of the third-quarter earnings season on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
The HSBC and Standard Chartered buildings are illuminated in Hong Kong. HSBC kicks of the third-quarter earnings season on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande: Hong Kong banks report third-quarter results as concerns swirl over world’s most indebted developer

  • HSBC, Standard Chartered previously said they have little to no direct exposure to Evergrande
  • About 45 per cent of Hong Kong bank loans are deployed to Chinese entities for use in the mainland, according to Citigroup

Chad Bray
Updated: 8:30am, 25 Oct, 2021

