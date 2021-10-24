SoftBank’s early-stage venture investing group is signalling a greater focus on Chinese start-ups by establishing a subsidiary in mainland China. Photo: Reuters SoftBank’s early-stage venture investing group is signalling a greater focus on Chinese start-ups by establishing a subsidiary in mainland China. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank Ventures Asia signals greater focus on Chinese tech start-ups with new Beijing unit

  • The early-stage venture investing arm of SoftBank Group has formed a new Beijing unit, signalling bigger commitments to local tech start-ups
  • The move could elevate the profile of China-Japan Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Beijing

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:42pm, 24 Oct, 2021

SoftBank’s early-stage venture investing group is signalling a greater focus on Chinese start-ups by establishing a subsidiary in mainland China. Photo: Reuters SoftBank’s early-stage venture investing group is signalling a greater focus on Chinese start-ups by establishing a subsidiary in mainland China. Photo: Reuters
