SoftBank’s early-stage venture investing group is signalling a greater focus on Chinese start-ups by establishing a subsidiary in mainland China. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank Ventures Asia signals greater focus on Chinese tech start-ups with new Beijing unit
- The early-stage venture investing arm of SoftBank Group has formed a new Beijing unit, signalling bigger commitments to local tech start-ups
- The move could elevate the profile of China-Japan Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Beijing
Topic | Banking & finance
SoftBank’s early-stage venture investing group is signalling a greater focus on Chinese start-ups by establishing a subsidiary in mainland China. Photo: Reuters