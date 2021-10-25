Morning commuters wearing protective masks cross a road in Central. Hong Kong has one of the most restrictive quarantine rules in the world. Photo: Bloomberg Morning commuters wearing protective masks cross a road in Central. Hong Kong has one of the most restrictive quarantine rules in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Morning commuters wearing protective masks cross a road in Central. Hong Kong has one of the most restrictive quarantine rules in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Global banks pressure Hong Kong to abandon zero-Covid policy, lift quarantine rules as environment makes it difficult to operate

  • 90 per cent of Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association members said they are finding it difficult to operate in Hong Kong because of Covid-19 policies
  • Hong Kong risks losing its vital international status if it does not implement a clear Covid exit strategy, association chief Mark Austen says

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:46pm, 25 Oct, 2021

