Visitors mingling at BYD’ s booth during the Auto Shanghai 2021 show in April. Photo: Bloomberg Visitors mingling at BYD’ s booth during the Auto Shanghai 2021 show in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Buffett-backed EV maker BYD gets approval from Hong Kong bourse for semiconductor unit spinoff in Shenzhen

  • BYD is seeking to list the semiconductor business on Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext board
  • Spinoff will allow more equitable assessment of business units in the group, still needs approval from Shenzhen bourse, Chinese regulators

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:59am, 26 Oct, 2021

