Visitors mingling at BYD’ s booth during the Auto Shanghai 2021 show in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Buffett-backed EV maker BYD gets approval from Hong Kong bourse for semiconductor unit spinoff in Shenzhen
- BYD is seeking to list the semiconductor business on Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext board
- Spinoff will allow more equitable assessment of business units in the group, still needs approval from Shenzhen bourse, Chinese regulators
