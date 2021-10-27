Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing posted a 3 per cent drop in profit during the third quarter. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing posted a 3 per cent drop in profit during the third quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX’s third-quarter profit dragged down by a slump in investment income

  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing posts net profit of HK$3.25 billion (US$417.9 million) for the July to September period, compared with HK$3.34 billion a year ago
  • Investment income declines 76 per cent in the third quarter to HK$155 million from HK$645 million a year earlier

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 2:20pm, 27 Oct, 2021

