Standard Chartered plans to reduce its lending for carbon-intensive sectors as part of its efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered to offer US$300 billion for green, transition financing as part of net zero plan
- Standard Chartered to reduce lending for carbon-intensive sectors, such as coal mining and oil and gas
- More than half of Standard Chartered’s markets have not adopted net zero plans
Topic | Banking & finance
Standard Chartered plans to reduce its lending for carbon-intensive sectors as part of its efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg