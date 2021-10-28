Standard Chartered plans to reduce its lending for carbon-intensive sectors as part of its efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg Standard Chartered plans to reduce its lending for carbon-intensive sectors as part of its efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered plans to reduce its lending for carbon-intensive sectors as part of its efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered to offer US$300 billion for green, transition financing as part of net zero plan

  • Standard Chartered to reduce lending for carbon-intensive sectors, such as coal mining and oil and gas
  • More than half of Standard Chartered’s markets have not adopted net zero plans

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:43pm, 28 Oct, 2021

