An investor looks at a stock chart on a smartphone. Internet brokerages like Futu and Tiger have come under the gaze of China’s central bank. Photo: Shutterstock
Futu, Tiger Brokers fall sharply as Chinese central banker warns on offshore trading by online brokers
- People’s Bank of China official said online brokers need to be licensed in China to offer cross-border trades to mainland residents
- China’s strict data privacy law goes into effect on November 1, raising risks for online brokers, state media said recently
Topic | Banking & finance
An investor looks at a stock chart on a smartphone. Internet brokerages like Futu and Tiger have come under the gaze of China’s central bank. Photo: Shutterstock