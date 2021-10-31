The issuance of green bonds amounted to US$354 billion for the first three quarters of 2021, already surpassing the record high of US$297 billion issued last year. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
JPMorgan expects ESG bond issuance in Asia to nearly double in 2022 amid investor demand and climate change efforts
- The US dollar-denominated ESG bond supply in Asia, excluding Japan, has already reached a record high of US$58.6 billion year-to-date
- Investor demand, greater adoption of ESG strategies by issuers, government policy and regulatory requirements are all expected to boost ESG bonds
Topic | ESG investing
