Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, to raise up to US$1.8 billion in Hong Kong share sale

  • BYD plans to sell new shares in a range of HK$273.5 to HK$279.5 each
  • Proceeds of sale would help fund working capital, research and development

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:17pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE