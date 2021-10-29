Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, to raise up to US$1.8 billion in Hong Kong share sale
- BYD plans to sell new shares in a range of HK$273.5 to HK$279.5 each
- Proceeds of sale would help fund working capital, research and development
Topic | Banking & finance
Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD’s logo as seen in Shenzhen. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images