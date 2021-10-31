The exterior of ICAC headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong insurers bank on technology to detect fraudulent claims in one corner of US$75 billion industry
- The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers will expand its anti-fraud database to include information on critical illness policies
- ICAC arrested four people in September who were part of a syndicate that duped an insurer of HK$26 million between 2017 and 2020
Topic | Banking & finance
The exterior of ICAC headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong