The exterior of ICAC headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong The exterior of ICAC headquarters in North Point, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong insurers bank on technology to detect fraudulent claims in one corner of US$75 billion industry

  • The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers will expand its anti-fraud database to include information on critical illness policies
  • ICAC arrested four people in September who were part of a syndicate that duped an insurer of HK$26 million between 2017 and 2020

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:25pm, 31 Oct, 2021

