Flags are raised outside Exchange Square, home to Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Robert Ng Flags are raised outside Exchange Square, home to Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Robert Ng
Flags are raised outside Exchange Square, home to Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Robert Ng
Financial firms’ race to list first SPAC in Hong Kong heats up as HKEX decision nears

  • HKEX boss Nicholas Aguzin said an announcement on SPAC listings will be made soon after the 45-day consultation ends on Sunday
  • SPACs have raised﻿ US$139 billion year to date after having mopped up US$81 billion in 2020, according to Refinitiv

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 1 Nov, 2021

