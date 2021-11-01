Flags are raised outside Exchange Square, home to Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Robert Ng
Financial firms’ race to list first SPAC in Hong Kong heats up as HKEX decision nears
- HKEX boss Nicholas Aguzin said an announcement on SPAC listings will be made soon after the 45-day consultation ends on Sunday
- SPACs have raised US$139 billion year to date after having mopped up US$81 billion in 2020, according to Refinitiv
