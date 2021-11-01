Virtual bank Livi is using mobile games to attract shoppers to use its banking app at health care chain Mannings and supermarket operator Wellcome. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong virtual bank Livi woos borrowers through mobile games and big data
- With over a quarter of the city’s virtual banking services users, Livi is attracting new borrowers with mobile games, big data
- ZA Bank and Airstar Bank have extended the most loans among the city’s eight virtual banks, according to a KPMG report
