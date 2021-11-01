The Securities and Futures Commission has tightened rules on the design and pricing of investment-linked insurance schemes. Photo: Handout
SFC tightens regulation on investment-linked insurance policies to enhance investor protection
- The tightened regulation came after an SFC review found insurance companies were charging high fees and surrender charges
- There are 1.2 million investment-linked insurance policies outstanding in Hong Kong worth US$39.2 billion
