The exterior of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The exterior of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
The exterior of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered beats consensus as profit more than triple on trade, markets operations and wealth management push

  • Pre-tax profit was US$996 million, beating a consensus estimate of US$942 million, with Asia generating 86 per cent of income
  • Bank’s results driven by gains in its financial markets and trade businesses while its push into wealth management gathered pace

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 2:30pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The exterior of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The exterior of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
The exterior of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE