Philippine peso bills are received at a money remittance center in Manila. Seventy per cent of the adult population in the Philippines is either unbanked or under-banked. Photo: Reuters
Mynt becomes first unicorn born in the Philippines after US$300 million funding round by global investors
- The new funding, which underlies the rapid growth of financial services and digital banking in the country, has boosted Mynt’s valuation to US$2 billion
- The number of fintech companies in the Philippines increased to around 200 last year from just 30 in 2016
