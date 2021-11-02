Philippine peso bills are received at a money remittance center in Manila. Seventy per cent of the adult population in the Philippines is either unbanked or under-banked. Photo: Reuters Philippine peso bills are received at a money remittance center in Manila. Seventy per cent of the adult population in the Philippines is either unbanked or under-banked. Photo: Reuters
Philippine peso bills are received at a money remittance center in Manila. Seventy per cent of the adult population in the Philippines is either unbanked or under-banked. Photo: Reuters
Fintech
Business /  Banking & Finance

Mynt becomes first unicorn born in the Philippines after US$300 million funding round by global investors

  • The new funding, which underlies the rapid growth of financial services and digital banking in the country, has boosted Mynt’s valuation to US$2 billion
  • The number of fintech companies in the Philippines increased to around 200 last year from just 30 in 2016

Peggy Sito
Updated: 4:49pm, 2 Nov, 2021

