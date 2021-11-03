The first day of the 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 3 November 2021. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The first day of the 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 3 November 2021. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China’s central bank speaks up as data privacy advocate as it curbs unauthorised and excessive data collection by fintech companies

  • China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang says it will continue to crack down on fintech companies’ misuse of data, and unfair practices
  • PBOC has joined other top regulators in enforcing personal data protection, and data cross-border transfer by Chinese tech firms

Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:46pm, 3 Nov, 2021

