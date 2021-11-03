Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po addresses the opening of 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Faster Payment System has surpassed 700,000 transactions a day in fintech milestone, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- Electronic payment system averaged HK$5.2 billion in transactions a day at the end of September, three years after its debut
- FPS is one of several ways Hong Kong seeks to innovate, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po says at 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week conference
Topic | Banking & finance
