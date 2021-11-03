Activists protest outside the venue of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, UK, on November 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Climate change: new global sustainability body will improve ESG disclosures, help Hong Kong’s carbon trading ambition
- The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) will be formed to develop global standards on sustainability reporting by June next year
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said last month the government was assessing the feasibility of developing the city into a regional carbon trading centre
