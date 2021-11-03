David Liao (left), HSBC’s co-CEO for Asia-Pacific, and Joseph Tsai, executive vice-chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, speak during a panel at the 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week. Photo: K.Y. Cheng David Liao (left), HSBC’s co-CEO for Asia-Pacific, and Joseph Tsai, executive vice-chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, speak during a panel at the 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Alibaba’s Joe Tsai says data, artificial intelligence key skills for fintech firms, other companies

  • Artificial intelligence is helping fintech companies better understand their risks, Tsai says
  • HSBC spending US$5.5 billion a year on technology to better understand its clients, take advantage of market opportunities

Chad Bray
Updated: 6:53pm, 3 Nov, 2021

