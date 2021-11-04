Hong Kong will play a vital gateway role in mainland China’s rapid capital markets growth, Aguzin believes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mainland China’s capital market will triple in size to US$100 trillion in next 10 years, Hong Kong stock exchange boss Nicolas Aguzin predicts
- A key driver of this growth will be a shift of China’s massive domestic savings towards investment in search of higher returns, says HKEX chief executive
- ‘Hong Kong is a gateway to bring international investors to the growth story of China,’ Aguzin tells 2021 Hong Kong FinTech Week conference
