Iain Drayton, Goldman Sachs co-head of investment banking for Asia Pacific excluding Japan, said more Chinese companies are gravitating to Hong Kong as a listing venue. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Goldman’s top banker says many Chinese IPO clients considering shift to Hong Kong from US exchanges
- The tap has not been turned off for US listings but ‘balance of activity’ is coming to Hong Kong, regional investment banking co-head Drayton says
- Hong Kong ranks third for global IPOs and secondary listings, behind Nasdaq and the NYSE so far this year, according to Refinitiv
