More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP
More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Forestry-backed carbon credit trading faces hurdles in Asia despite COP26 pledge by global leaders to halt deforestation, says WWF-Hong Kong

  • Finding projects of the right quality and scalability poses a challenge, according to the head of environmental finance at the conservation organisation
  • More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:33pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP
More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE