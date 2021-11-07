More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP
Forestry-backed carbon credit trading faces hurdles in Asia despite COP26 pledge by global leaders to halt deforestation, says WWF-Hong Kong
- Finding projects of the right quality and scalability poses a challenge, according to the head of environmental finance at the conservation organisation
- More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade
Knowledge | China and climate change
More than 100 global leaders pledged at the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow to halt and reverse deforestation by the end of the decade. Photo: AFP