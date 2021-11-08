An increasing number of investors in China are showing an interest in environmental, social and governance factors. Photo: AFP
China’s sustainable funds post huge inflows amid push to meet carbon targets, Morningstar says
- Net inflows into China’s sustainability-themed funds reached US$7.6 billion in the third quarter versus a net outflow of US$928.9 million in the second quarter
- Overall, assets under management of ESG funds in China hit US$47.5 billion in the third quarter, up 33 per cent from the previous quarter
