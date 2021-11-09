The US Federal Reserve cited stress in China’s property sector as a potential risk to the American financial system, about two months after its chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the potential risk of contagion from China Evergrande Group. Photo: AFP The US Federal Reserve cited stress in China’s property sector as a potential risk to the American financial system, about two months after its chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the potential risk of contagion from China Evergrande Group. Photo: AFP
The US Federal Reserve cited stress in China’s property sector as a potential risk to the American financial system, about two months after its chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the potential risk of contagion from China Evergrande Group. Photo: AFP
US Fed warns China property sector stress could pose ‘risks’ to American economy

  • Ongoing scrutiny by Beijing of corporate debt could stress highly indebted companies, spillover to financial firms, Fed says
  • Given size of its economy, stresses in China could strain global financial markets, US central bank says

Chad Bray
Updated: 1:09pm, 9 Nov, 2021

