Unfinished flats at China Evergrande Group’s Health Valley development on the outskirts of Nanjing. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande raises US$144 million as it sells down stake in HengTen Networks

  • World’s most indebted developer, which at one point owned a majority stake in HengTen, has reduced its holding over the course of this year
  • Evergrande has US$308 billion in total liabilities and is facing a series of payment deadlines

Chad Bray
Updated: 2:52pm, 9 Nov, 2021

