An electronic board shows the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong stock exchange. The bourse is considering allowing trading of non-Hong Kong dollar denominated products on public holidays. Photo: AP
HKEX plans to offer derivatives trading in some products on public holidays

  • Consultation on offering futures and options trading of non-Hong Kong dollar products to run through December 6
  • No intention to offer trading in cash market on public holidays, HKEX says

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:32pm, 9 Nov, 2021

